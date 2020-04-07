UBS Group AG Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 672.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,091 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.63% of Resources Connection worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RECN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kate W. Duchene purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Resources Connection stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

