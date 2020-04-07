UBS Group AG Has $3.32 Million Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,456 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of 3D Systems worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 3D Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.80. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

