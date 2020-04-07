UBS Group AG Increases Position in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 194.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.29% of TiVo worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TiVo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TiVo by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 100,234 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TiVo by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TiVo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TiVo by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 187,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

TIVO opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. TiVo Corp has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIVO. ValuEngine lowered TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

