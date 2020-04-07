UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 7.41% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $64.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16.

About Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

