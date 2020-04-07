UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,624 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of NanoString Technologies worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.73. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $771,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,770.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $560,440.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,413.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

