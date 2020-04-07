UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 359,869 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,291 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 963,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 119,572 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MT. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of MT stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal SA has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

