UBS Group AG Purchases 14,410 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,150.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

