UBS Group AG Purchases 75,474 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 9,726.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Cardtronics worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 233,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Cardtronics stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cardtronics PLC has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $749.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

