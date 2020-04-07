UBS Group AG Raises Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 962.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,814 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.67% of The Hackett Group worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $371.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

