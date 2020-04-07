UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,271 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 732,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 73,555 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 518,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 149,300 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,434,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $7,546,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group PLC has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

