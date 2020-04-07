UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 219.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Integra Lifesciences worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IART. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.