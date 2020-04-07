UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZPN opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

