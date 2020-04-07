UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of BankUnited worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after buying an additional 1,348,131 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,406,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,680 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 378,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in BankUnited by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 149,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in BankUnited by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 155,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of BKU opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

