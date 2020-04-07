UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in E. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.64, a PEG ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Eni SpA has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $36.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eni SpA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

