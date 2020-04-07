UBS Group AG Sells 12,012 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Cavco Industries worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $120.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average of $194.67. The company has a market capitalization of $989.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

