UBS Group AG Sells 169,656 Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 169,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.57% of Viking Therapeutics worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

