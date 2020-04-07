UBS Group AG Sells 23,337 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Iridium Communications worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.