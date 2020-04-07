UBS Group AG Sells 37,695 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,695 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Shares of RTLR opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $613.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.00%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

