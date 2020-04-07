UBS Group AG Sells 37,816 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $757.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.11 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

