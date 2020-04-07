UBS Group AG Sells 91,179 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.87% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1881 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

