UBS Group AG Sells 9,594 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.36% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVY. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth $302,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 87,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

