UBS Group Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $46.00 Price Target

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $46.00 price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

