UBS Group Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $130.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.32.

LOW traded up $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

