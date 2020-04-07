UBS Group Lowers Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) to Neutral

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ENGIY stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 620,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,522. Engie has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

