UBS Group Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $16.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEN. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 218,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,785. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,442,000 after acquiring an additional 902,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $81,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.