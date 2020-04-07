UBS Group Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $250.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $268.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from to in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.64. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.