UBS Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Deutsche Bank von 8,50 auf 6,70 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Neutral” belassen. Analyst Daniele Brupbacher rechnet in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie bei dem Finanzinstitut mit mehr Ertragsdruck und teurer werdenden Risikoabsicherungen. Es sei nicht auszuschliessen, dass die Frankfurter in diesem Jahr wieder einen Verlust schreiben. Mit mit auf die Kapitalausstattung und die Bilanz stehe die Deutsche Bank aber besser da als noch wahrend der Weltfinanzkrise 2009./tih/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 19:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price target on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of DB stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $76,009,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 1,378,855 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,709,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,900 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,473,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,323,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

