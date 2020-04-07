UBS Group Reiterates €10.75 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €10.75 ($12.50) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.47 ($13.34).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €9.51 ($11.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.73 and a 200 day moving average of €12.77. ENI has a 12 month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 12 month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion and a PE ratio of 237.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.