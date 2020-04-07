UBS Group Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.85 ($17.27).

EPA:ENGI opened at €9.55 ($11.11) on Tuesday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.27.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

