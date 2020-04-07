UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RWEOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. 87,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

