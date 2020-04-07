UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised SSE PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 173,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,035. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. SSE PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

About SSE PLC/S

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

