UBS Group Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $70.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

