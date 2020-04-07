UGAS (UGAS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.44 or 0.04583597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00067969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010982 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003333 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.