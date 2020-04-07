Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,125 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 818,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 597,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $10,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 453,846 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,741,000 after purchasing an additional 212,159 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of UA stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.