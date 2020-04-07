Unilever (NYSE:UL) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

UL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. 254,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. Unilever has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Unilever by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

