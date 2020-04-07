Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.22 ($28.16).

Uniper stock opened at €22.94 ($26.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.24. Uniper has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1-year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

