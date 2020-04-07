Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UN01. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.22 ($28.16).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €23.10 ($26.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. Uniper has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.24.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.