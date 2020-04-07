Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Sell Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel fur Uniper von 25 auf 20 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Underperform” belassen. Europaische Versorger seien in der Covid-19-Krise robust, aber dagegen nicht immun, schrieb Analyst John Musk in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Eine geringere Energie-Nachfrage, niedrigere Strompreise und moglicherweise steigende Kapitalkosten hatten die grossten Auswirkungen auf den Sektor. Insgesamt reduzierte der Experte seine Gewinnschatzungen je Aktie fur 2020 und 2021, er halt den Ausverkauf im Sektor aber fur ubertrieben. Uniper zahlt fur ihn aufgrund einer wenig vorteilhaften Energie-Ausrichtung zu den unattraktivsten Werten./ajx/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:40 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 00:15 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

