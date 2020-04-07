United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 51,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.65.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

