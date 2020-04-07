Unobtanium Price Hits $55.50 on Top Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $1,115.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $55.50 or 0.00757048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.57 or 0.03527319 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,954 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

