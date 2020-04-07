UOS Network (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,383.36

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, UOS Network has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. UOS Network has a market cap of $11,383.36 and $1,143.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UOS Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.84 or 0.03493591 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002401 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00757761 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012842 BTC.

UOS Network Token Profile

UOS Network (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,167,840 tokens. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.