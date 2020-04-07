Uquid Coin Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $3.94 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.05 or 0.04586176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00067720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037068 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010998 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Livecoin, TOPBTC, IDAX, Exrates, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.