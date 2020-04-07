Utrust (UTK) Achieves Market Cap of $4.39 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Utrust has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $904,764.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

