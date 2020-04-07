Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,919,000 after buying an additional 160,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after buying an additional 137,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

VLO stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.60. 314,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.