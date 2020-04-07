VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,569 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 10.59% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $31,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 26,127.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 144,487 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,030. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

