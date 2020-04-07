Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polianta Ltd owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

VCR traded up $6.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.54. 12,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

