Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 1.79% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $83,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,681,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,045. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.47.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

