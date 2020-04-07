Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Lifted by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,210,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 4.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $84,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,516,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VDE traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. 18,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,412. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

