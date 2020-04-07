Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is ELM Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 9.7% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

