Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.86. 328,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

